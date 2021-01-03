JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 3,550 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 90,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 56,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $3,167,714.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

