JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $140,000 Position in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 5,028.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter D. Ley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter D. Ley sold 56,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $170,540.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,026 shares in the company, valued at $565,958.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,381 shares of company stock worth $265,736. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALSK opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.48. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

