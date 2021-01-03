JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RFP. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 244,027 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 160,939 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 8,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $42,182.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 221,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,017.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock worth $265,268 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RFP opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $533.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.85. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RFP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

