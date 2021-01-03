JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Radiant Logistics worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 543.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 381,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $48,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Radiant Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of RLGT opened at $5.80 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

