Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

JFBC stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 6.56%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits in the form of certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

