Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $42.69. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

JDEPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Jde Peets in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CSFB restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jde Peets in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Jde Peets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jde Peets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.