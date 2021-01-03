Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $21.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 597,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after buying an additional 368,518 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHG stock remained flat at $$32.51 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 684,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,981. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

