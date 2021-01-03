ITO Utility Token (IUT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $38.00

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. ITO Utility Token has a market capitalization of $677,030.14 and $38.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ITO Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00028685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00119437 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00167211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00508724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00274490 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018683 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003279 BTC.

About ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,422,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,762,526 tokens. ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog . The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network

ITO Utility Token Token Trading

ITO Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITO Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ITO Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

