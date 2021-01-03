iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.48 and last traded at $29.55. 40,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 38,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBDT. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter.

