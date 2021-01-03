Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.52

Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.49. Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 14,595,543 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.88 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

