IRISnet Market Cap Tops $34.73 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $34.73 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00123507 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00172908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00514345 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00267931 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019685 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003332 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,003,754,531 coins and its circulating supply is 938,501,148 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

