IOST Price Tops $0.0057 (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One IOST token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Zebpay, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, IDEX and Bithumb. Over the last week, IOST has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $87.38 million and approximately $32.18 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00036653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00248353 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00024187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $653.69 or 0.01914105 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, IDEX, BitMax, HitBTC, WazirX, ABCC, Kucoin, Bitrue, GOPAX, Huobi, Bithumb, Upbit, CoinZest, Coineal, OTCBTC, Bitkub, DragonEX, Livecoin, OKEx, BitMart, Ethfinex, DDEX, Binance, Koinex, IDAX, CoinBene, Zebpay, BigONE and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.