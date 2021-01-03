IONChain (IONC) Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. IONChain has a market cap of $324,671.18 and approximately $10,716.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IONChain has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00026634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00117731 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00164822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00497171 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00258492 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018169 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

