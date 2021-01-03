Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Achieves Market Cap of $17.00 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $17.00 million and $28,024.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00123507 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00172908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00514345 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00267931 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019685 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003332 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,237,896 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.