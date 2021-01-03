Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Investar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Investar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $175.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. Investar has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

