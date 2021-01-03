Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.92. 18,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 38,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

