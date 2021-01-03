Inventiva S.A.’s (NYSE:IVA) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 6th

Inventiva’s (NYSE:IVA) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 6th. Inventiva had issued 7,478,261 shares in its initial public offering on July 10th. The total size of the offering was $107,686,958 based on an initial share price of $14.40. After the expiration of Inventiva’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

IVA opened at $14.50 on Friday. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVA. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,813,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,841,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

