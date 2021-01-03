Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to post sales of $14.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.77 million and the highest is $30.30 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $10.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $66.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.17 million to $81.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.85 million, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $90.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Shares of NTLA stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.40. 1,130,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,934. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $4,753,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,486,000 after purchasing an additional 768,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

