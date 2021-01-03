Insight Protocol (INX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.53 Million

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $438,973.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00264885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00025222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.45 or 0.01901427 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

INX is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,685,663 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.