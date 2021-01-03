Insider Selling: Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Sells $148,603.00 in Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNBR. Bank of America raised Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sleep Number by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

