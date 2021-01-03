Insider Selling: Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Sells $1,723,500.00 in Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MDT opened at $117.14 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $157.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average of $104.17.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 215.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

