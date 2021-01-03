Insider Selling: Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Sells $1,723,500.00 in Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MDT opened at $117.14 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $157.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average of $104.17.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 215.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
