Insider Selling: Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Sells $63,781.36 in Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $63,781.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $158,596.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. Koss Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

