Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells $18,396,000.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $18,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 512,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,392,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $98.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.54. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,280.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Datadog by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Datadog by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 18.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

