Insider Selling: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Sells $213,450.00 in Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,279.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Donald Gayhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CURO Group alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $221,850.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $94,330.23.

On Monday, December 7th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $126,750.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $130,650.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $136,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

NYSE:CURO opened at $14.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $585.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.99. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CURO Group by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CURO Group by 5,851.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CURO Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

CURO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CURO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.