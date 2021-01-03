Insider Selling: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Sells $213,450.00 in Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,279.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Donald Gayhardt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 21st, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $221,850.00.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $94,330.23.
- On Monday, December 7th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $126,750.00.
- On Monday, November 30th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $130,650.00.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $136,950.00.
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.
NYSE:CURO opened at $14.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $585.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.99. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CURO Group by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CURO Group by 5,851.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CURO Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.
CURO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CURO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.
About CURO Group
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
