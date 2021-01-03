Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Insider Sells 18,597 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 18,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.05, for a total value of C$2,716,127.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,063,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,492,090,181.64.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total value of C$5,344,940.60.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,061 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$5,192,007.68.

CNR opened at C$139.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$140.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$135.66. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of C$92.01 and a 12 month high of C$149.11.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.27.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

