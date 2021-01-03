Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sells $164,477.04 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Sandesh Kaveripatnam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 25th, Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $834,960.00.
- On Wednesday, November 18th, Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00.
Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 3,058.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $879,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Anaplan by 31.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Anaplan by 58.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.
PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.
Anaplan Company Profile
Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.
Read More: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.