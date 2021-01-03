Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sells $164,477.04 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sandesh Kaveripatnam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $834,960.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 3,058.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $879,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Anaplan by 31.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Anaplan by 58.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

