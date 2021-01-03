Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,999,996.51 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc purchased 520,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $4,999,996.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TCON opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $160.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TCON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

