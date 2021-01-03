Insider Buying: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Director Purchases $101,280.00 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in The Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

