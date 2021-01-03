Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Buys $14,469.80 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $723.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,469.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 20 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $694.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 20 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $698.84 per share, for a total transaction of $13,976.80.

On Monday, December 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $724.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,765.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 21 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $740.62 per share, for a total transaction of $15,553.02.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $700.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 26 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $620.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,125.20.

On Monday, November 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $609.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,588.48.

On Friday, November 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 23 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $589.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,547.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $623.19 per share, for a total transaction of $11,840.61.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 18 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $581.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,469.52.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $727.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.93. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $295.05 and a 1-year high of $838.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $647.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.36.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,403,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,534,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Pacific Land Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $676.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.