Insider Buying: Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) (ASX:RRL) Insider Purchases A$20,161.01 in Stock

Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) (ASX:RRL) insider Stephen (Steve) Scudamore purchased 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.72 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,161.01 ($14,400.72).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

