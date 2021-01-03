Insider Buying: Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) (ASX:RRL) Insider Purchases A$20,161.01 in Stock

Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) (ASX:RRL) insider Stephen (Steve) Scudamore purchased 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.72 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,161.01 ($14,400.72).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

About Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

