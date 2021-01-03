Insider Buying: First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Chairman Acquires $201,100.04 in Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Chairman Peter Hui purchased 11,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.04.

NASDAQ:FCBP opened at $18.49 on Friday. First Choice Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 99,549.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 278,738 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.