INMAX 1-Day Volume Reaches $215.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, INMAX has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One INMAX token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. INMAX has a market cap of $15,901.04 and approximately $215.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00115892 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00162248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.00497495 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00259158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018141 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003284 BTC.

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live . The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

INMAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

