Ink Protocol (XNK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,923.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $362,278.39 and approximately $4,923.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 52.7% against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00039380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00270252 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00026769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.80 or 0.02011480 BTC.

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

