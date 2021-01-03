Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Industrias Bachoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE IBA opened at $45.16 on Friday. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $827.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.15 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 100.3% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

