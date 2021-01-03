Independent Investment Trust (IIT.L) (LON:IIT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $511.41

Independent Investment Trust (IIT.L) (LON:IIT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.41 and traded as high as $527.34. Independent Investment Trust (IIT.L) shares last traded at $519.00, with a volume of 24,921 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £282.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 511.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 454.90.

In other Independent Investment Trust (IIT.L) news, insider Maxwell C. B. Ward acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 459 ($6.00) per share, with a total value of £229,500 ($299,843.22).

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

