iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) (CVE:ILA) Trading Up 15.4%

Shares of iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) (CVE:ILA) were up 15.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 726,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 433% from the average daily volume of 136,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The firm has a market cap of C$71.80 million and a PE ratio of -10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.

iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) Company Profile (CVE:ILA)

iLOOKABOUT Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and data licenses and technology managed services to the real estate industry in Canada and the United States. The company offers GeoViewPort, a web-based platform that enables assessment professionals to simultaneously generate customized portals to view multiple elements related to a property, including street level imagery, aerial imagery, advanced mapping tools, property valuation details, comparable property analysis, and structural characteristics.

