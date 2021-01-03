iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICLK. ValuEngine cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of ICLK opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $488.20 million, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.69. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.96 million. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iClick Interactive Asia Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,310,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,532,000. 16.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

