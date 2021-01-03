Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Director Purchases $983,727.85 in Stock

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Director A B. Krongard purchased 19,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.01 per share, for a total transaction of $983,727.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.96). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.79%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.