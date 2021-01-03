I/O Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $3,374.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024233 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00266518 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.36 or 0.01215859 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001616 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,609,421 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.