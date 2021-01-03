HyperQuant (HQT) Trading Down 75.1% Over Last Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 77% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDAX. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $32,782.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 75.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00027755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00121145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00169602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.11 or 0.00508579 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00263288 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019426 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003322 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.