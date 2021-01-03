Hyperion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,860.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo. In the last week, Hyperion has traded down 56% against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $26.97 million and $42,860.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00030005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00122526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00171536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.00512798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00266046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019531 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,580,000 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

