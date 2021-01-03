HyperCash (HC) Achieves Market Cap of $27.79 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Allcoin, Huobi and HitBTC. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $27.79 million and $8.38 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00117927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00165198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.00508694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00260911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018504 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003294 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,967,278 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, TOPBTC, Bithumb, EXX, Kucoin, Binance, ZB.COM, OKEx, Allcoin, Coinnest, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

