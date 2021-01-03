HYCON Hits Market Cap of $2.82 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $432,031.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00065679 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. HYCON’s total supply is 3,016,312,648 coins and its circulating supply is 2,302,338,126 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

HYCON Coin Trading

