Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Huntsman from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.39.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

