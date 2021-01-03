Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Huntsman from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.39.
Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56.
In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
