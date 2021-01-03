Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 171.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

