Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a f rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $451,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,737. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,504,192 shares of company stock valued at $60,568,050 in the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 88,496 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 838.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 221,198 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

