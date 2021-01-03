HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) Receives GBX 1,233.33 Average PT from Analysts

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,233.33 ($16.11).

HSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HomeServe plc (HSV.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of LON HSV traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,025 ($13.39). 356,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,099. HomeServe plc has a 12-month low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. The stock has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,228.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. HomeServe plc (HSV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

In other news, insider Katrina Cliffe purchased 2,700 shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,068 ($13.95) per share, with a total value of £28,836 ($37,674.42). Also, insider Olivier Grémillon purchased 2,500 shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,062 ($13.88) per share, for a total transaction of £26,550 ($34,687.74). Insiders acquired a total of 5,241 shares of company stock worth $5,585,529 over the last three months.

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

