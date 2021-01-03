Holo 1-Day Volume Reaches $58.83 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Holo has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. One Holo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, WazirX, OOOBTC and Bilaxy. Holo has a market capitalization of $140.25 million and approximately $58.83 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00027993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00118509 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00165912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.00509673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00260904 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018938 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003300 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,249,427,985 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Binance, WazirX, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, IDEX, OOOBTC, Liqui, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.