Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.47 Million

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.47 million and $886.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00027740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00116634 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00163287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.04 or 0.00500341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00270588 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018296 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003276 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.