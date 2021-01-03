Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $194.93

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $194.93 and traded as high as $218.00. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $216.00, with a volume of 2,687 shares traded.

HIFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 100.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 178.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 48.1% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

